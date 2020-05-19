Safaricom celebrates 19th year with new customer-centric strategy

Yesterday marked the anniversary of Safaricom’s 19th year in business. To celebrate this, the telecommunications provider has launched a new strategy in a move to reaffirm its dedication to its customers. To achieve this Safaricom has created new data, SMS and calling plans with no expiry date.

Michael Joseph, CEO, Safaricom, said: “Over the last 19 years, we have come a long way together with our customers. As we celebrate our anniversary, it is a unique opportunity to reevaluate our operations to ensure that we remain relevant to our customers into the future. Today, we are starting afresh and going forward we aim to be even more Simple, Transparent and Honest in everything that we do. For our customers, we are a Safaricom that is there, For You.”

The unveiling of these plans, which also start from a pricing os KES1, contributes to the company’s rollout of its value to be Simple, Transparent and Honest in all that it does. The provider has also pledged a commitment of serving over 33mn customers in under five minutes.

In addition to this development, as of 1 November 2019, new customers joining the network will be able to get SIM cards for free at stores and outlets when a customer tops up with KES50 airtime upon activation.

The company shared that there are many more announcements to follow in this manner in the coming days and months.

