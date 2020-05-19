Article
[Video] Africa’s Tallest Tower to be built from June 2015

By Damien Ramkissoon
May 19, 2020
Dubai construction company Middle East Development will begin building Al Noor Tower in June of this year, a project which will see it become Africa’s tallest building.

Located in Casablanca, Morocco, the structure will reach 540 metres which is comfortably twice the height of the next-highest tower on the continent, Johannesburg’s Carlton Tower standing at 223 metres.

Multinational Architecture firm Valode and Pistre is charged with the design of the building, which is likened to a fountain pen, and tapers upwards into two blade-like parts.

The building will have a total floor space of 335,000 square metres and include a luxury hotel with 200 rooms along with a spa and business centre. It also boasts an impressive 100 metre atrium, which rises into the centre of the tower.

Costing around $1 billion to build, Middle East Development hopes to have it completed by 2018. Watch the video below to find out more. 

