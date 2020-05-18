Who will be present at the Jordan International Energy Summit?

The third Jordan International Energy Summit (JIES) takes place between April 2 and 3 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Conference Centre in Amman, Jordan. The summit is being held under the support of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

JIES is an event that focuses on key energy projects in the region and it features many different speakers from Governments, global energy companies and experts.

The organising committee have recently released several key Ministerial participants that will be attending the event; participants include:

H.E. Dr Ibrahim Saif (Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Jordan)

H.E. Moulay Hafid Elalamy (Minister of Energy, Mines, Water and Environment, Morocco)

H.E. Eng. Tarek El Molla (Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Egypt)

H.E. Dr. Dr. András Aradszki (Minister of State for Energy Affairs of the Ministry of National Development of Hungary, Hungary)

H.E. Qasim Al-Fahadawi (Minister of Electricity, Iraq)

H.E. Hela Cheikhrouhou (Minister of Energy, Mining and Renewables, Tunisia)

H.E. Abdullah Al-Akwa' (Minister of Electricity and Energy, Yemen)

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Zayed Awad (Minister of Petroleum and Gas, Sudan)

H.E. Eng. Mohamed Shaker (Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Egypt)

Mr. Khalid Jolo (CEO Nebras on behalf of the Qatar Government)

Dr. Panos Kelamis (CEO, Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company on behalf of the Cyprus Government)

The JIES Summit is centred around a programme with speakers from Governments, global energy companies and experts in their fields and is combined with an international exhibition to allow companies to showcase their projects and expertise whilst giving Jordan access to the latest technologies and products.

With conference rooms catering for 700 participating delegates and an exhibition hall with capacity for 80 companies, the 3rd Jordan International Energy Summit is being held at the Grand Hyatt, Amman providing ease access and first-class facilities. The audience is expected to surpass last years’ numbers with attendees coming from over 45 countries. This makes Jordan a focal point for the energy industry in the region and throughout, JIES delegates can interact and engage in purposeful meetings.

JIES is an initiative of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development who have appointed global energy experts Global Event Partners (GEP) to organize the event. GEP is a major UK-based event management company that is closely affiliated to the dmg::events network and responsible for some of the world’s largest energy exhibitions and conferences. In Jordan, GEP works closely with iJordan and in partnership with energy advisors Al Fardouss International (AFIL).