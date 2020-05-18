Prime Minister to open Jordanian energy summit

The Jordanian Prime Minister, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Ensour, will open the second Jordan International Energy Summit (JIES), taking place on 16-17 May 2016 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Amman, Jordan.

The Prime Minister will lead the conference programme, which combines a comprehensive overview of the key issues facing Jordan’s energy sector, and offers wider insight into the role that the Kingdom plays as the primary energy hub in the region.

The event will be covering investment challenges and opportunities in different energy sectors including; renewable energy, nuclear, oil, shale, oil and gas supply, electricity, exploration as well as updates on the new oil pipeline project connecting Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

Delegates at the event will have the opportunity to meet and discuss directly the issues and commercial opportunities affecting Jordan’s energy sector with the many attending high level ministers and senior personnel including;

H.E. Dr Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Egypt

H.E. Eng. Ahmad Khalid Al Jassar, Minister of Electricity and Water, Kuwait

H.E. Salah Khebri, Minister of Energy & Mines, Algeria

H.E. Eng. Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, Egypt

H.E. Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Minister of Oil, Iraq

H.E. Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Minister of Energy, Commerce Industry & Tourism, Cyprus

H.E. Dr. Naser Alhumaidi Aldousari, Consultant for HE. Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Zayed Awad, Minister of Oil & Gas, Sudan

H.E. Dr. Abdullah M. Al-Shehri, The Governor, Electricity & Cogeneration Regulatory Authority (ECRA), Saudi Arabia – representing HE Saudi minister of Water & Electricity

Marie-José Nadeau, Chair, World Energy Council

H.E. Adnan Z. Amin, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

H.E. Dr Khaled Toukan, Chairman, The Jordan Atomic Energy Commission

