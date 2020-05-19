XDSL signs agreement with Dark Fibre Africa and Conduct for faster connectivity in South Africa

XDSL, a Internet Service Provider (ISP), has entered into an agreement with Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and Conduct, DFAs last-mile fibre network subsidiary.

The agreement provides the South African ISP with access to DFA’s 8 000km’s of installed fibre, increasing the footprint and capacity of its national network. XDSL’s clients can also rely on fast turnaround on fibre-to-the door connectivity with Conduct installing in just two to four weeks.

XDSL director Danie Fourie said: “DFA has made a significant investment in building its fibre network. We are pleased to be one of the first ISPs to access this infrastructure to our clients’ advantage. Adding this capacity to our existing national network not only increases the throughput and reliability of our broadband offering and extends our reach, but also gives our clients more options.

“For our enterprise clients, the speed of connectivity to DFA fibre will make a big difference – at present they can wait up to six months to access fibre. DFA and Conduct aim to make 10 000 end-points available over the next year”. Explained Fourie:

He said: “That’s 10 000 live connections across the country that our clients can simply plug into to access fibre broadband in addition to the one-off connections Conduct brings to the doorstep of businesses. Costing remains competitive with per Megabyte (MB) costs dropping with higher capacity use.”

Johan Pretorius, CEO of Conduct, said: “This is a good example of infrastructure and service providers working in unison to service the market. Conduct’s pre-installed last mile fibre gives the service provider instant access to a wide customer base, whilst DFA’s network provides the service provider cost effective backhaul to numerous locations within the city.

“Instantly the ISP, who is responsible for lighting the dark fibre and delivering the services to their customer, have the scale and reach required to drive high bandwidth services to end-users at attractive prices.”

This addition to XDSL’s network and service offering complements the company’s already enviable stack of value-add features such as its broadband solutions including firewalls; Quality of Service; proactive monitoring and support via its data centres; a full enterprise hosted PABX; reporting; and SLAs that cater for resellers and corporates’ needs and budgets.

For more information, visit www.xdsl.co.za