Article
Leadership & Strategy

Xiaomi reveals plans to open first Kenyan office in Nairobi

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Chinese technology company, Xiaomi, has announced plans to open an office in Nairobi, Kenya, in March this year.

The new office will be the smartphone manufacturer’s first in the country, which it hopes will compete with rival Transsion Holdings, Business Daily reported.

The firm is establishing its Africa department due to the success of its domestic market, focusing on markets such as South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Malawi, and Kenya.

The news was revealed in a staff memo, in which the company’s CEO, Jun Lei, wrote details of the firm’s new strategy.

SEE ALSO:

The African department will be managed by Wang Lingming, the former Vice President of international operations at Xiaomi.

The focus on the African market demonstrates the company’s interest in a low-cost strategy, according to analysts.

Kenya is currently receiving Xiaomi products through local vendors such as Jumia and Avechi.com.

The nation is one of the fastest-growing markets for smartphone devices in the region.

kenyaChinaSmartphonesXiaomi
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability