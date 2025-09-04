Is Chief Sustainability Officer Women's Route to C-Suite?

“This is everybody. It's all our communities. It's all our families. It's everybody, all our businesses.

“The only way that we're ever going to make the progress we need to is by creating business value. It's cost cutting and revenue generating as a growth enabler if you allow it to be part of your business.”

The Women in Sustainability panel is returning at Sustainability LIVE London 2025 with women in leadership at RELX, Kearney, Dassault Systèmes and Currys.

Challenges for women in sustainability

“Our roles are more of an influencer role — I don't have a thousand people on my team running sustainability around the company,” Christina explains.

“It is a small group and what we have to do is tentacle out and make sure that we are touching every function and business unit in the company.

“Especially with sustainability being increasingly important in how we think about our businesses, it is challenging when you're not necessarily in every room to make sure that you have influenced all the discussions.”

Jennifer Motles, CSO at PMI, says: “There are a lot of women in sustainability, but there are still so many barriers for women to actually be able to compete and thrive in equal ways because there's so much of the system that does not make it easy.

