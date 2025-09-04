How is Sustainability Reshaping Business Value?
The dialogue about sustainability has undergone a shift in boardrooms over the past decade.
Previously viewed mainly as a compliance or reputational matter, it is now acknowledged as a vital element in creating long-term value.
Stakeholders, including investors, employees, regulators and customers, urge organisations to prove their positive impact on society and the environment, while continuing to deliver substantial financial performance.
This brings forth a crucial inquiry: can the alignment of purpose and profit exist in harmony?
For many, embedding sustainability into corporate strategy requires a delicate balance of pursuing growth and shareholder returns whilst addressing emissions, supply chain impacts and social inequality.
Others view purpose-led initiatives not as a compromise, but as essential to resilience, innovation and long-standing competitiveness.
The role of ESG in shareholder value
As sustainability becomes an integral part of financial performance, businesses are evaluating how their ESG commitments influence shareholder value.
The ever-evolving link between these aspects is the focus of the Sustainability & Shareholder Value panel at Sustainability LIVE London 2025.
The panel features influential figures from finance, innovation and corporate strategy to discuss how sustainability alters the significance of shareholder value, including:
- Dr. Prof. Christian Heinrich, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Carbmee
- Jane Goodland, Group Head of Sustainability at the London Stock Exchange
- Heather Buchanan, Co-Founder and CEO of B4NZ
- Ben Krikler, Head of Energised Futures and Director of Research & Innovation at Centrica
Sustainability LIVE London 2025
Sustainability LIVE London 2025 stands among the leading global conferences for sustainability experts, offering an ideal platform for this crucial dialogue.
Hosted at the Business Design Centre, the event welcomes thousands of executives, policymakers, investors and innovators to explore both the challenges and opportunities defining today’s sustainability realm.
The emerging conversation between sustainability and shareholder value echoes a substantial transformation in the global economic landscape.
Leaders at Sustainability LIVE London 2025 illustrate that the question is no longer if purpose and profit can work together, but rather how swiftly companies can strike this balance.
Constructing the business of the future
Now central to corporate strategy, sustainability redefines success and establishes a fresh model where shareholder returns rest on sustainable, inclusive and future-ready foundations.
Businesses striving for this balance understand the growing importance of integrating sustainability as a fundamental aspect of operational and strategic models.
Organisations globally are experiencing a shift toward sustainable practices, recognising that long-term financial triumph does not conflict with societal and environmental contributions but rather goes hand in hand.
Business leaders eyeing future growth must not overlook this redefined approach to shareholder value, aligning financial returns with ecological and social responsibilities.
The path toward uniting purpose with profit envisages an improved global community, where economic activities align with ethical and environmental stewardship.
Through Sustainability LIVE London 2025, influential minds will continue to explore and embrace this future-focused vision.