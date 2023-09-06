Business aviation flying as MENA private jet use takes off

Few industries have to battle misconceptions and misplaced public uproar quite as much as business aviation.

Tabloid headlines scream about the costs of private jets when used by public officials, or the carbon footprint of what they see as a means of transport purely for the elite.

Earlier this year, Microsoft founder Bill Gates was pulled up on his use of private jets while in Kenya – working on solutions to eradicate malaria and improve food production. Actor and climate change activist Leonardo DiCaprio has also been slated for flying into the World Economic Forum in Davos by private jet.

The fact is, while there are celebrities and HNWIs that flaunt the pleasures of flying private, there are many more senior executives who rely on these aircraft as a ‘time machine’ – enabling them to make more vital meetings and cement stronger relationships than using any other form of transport.

With 300% carbon offsetting offered by some jet charter companies and a growing use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), those environmental concerns are also being tackled.

It’s not surprising to see lobbying groups from business aviation associations and aircraft manufacturers championing their industry, yet the facts put forward are compelling.

The No Plane No Gain initiative between the US-based National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), highlights the importance of business aviation in the US – by far the world’s largest market.

In June 2023, aircraft activity across the US was a staggering 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. There are some 22,000 business aircraft in the US, with the next highest figure being just 1,600 in Brazil. In China, there are less than 500. The Middle East and Africa region combined accounts for a healthy 800 aircraft.

The US being the dominant and most mature market also sheds light on the key benefits of business aviation. No Plane No Gain says business aircraft can reach 5,000 US airports, while commercial airlines only reach 500. That means being able to fly closer to your final destination, saving time on ground transportation.

Companies needing to reach multiple destinations in a single day rely on business aviation, with 38% of trips (or missions) being to more than one destination. That would not be possible in most cases with scheduled flights.

Then there are safety and security implications. If you are using a business aircraft, executives can use the time for meetings and private discussions, with better connectivity too.

All of these factors considered, and with much of the Middle East and Africa having poor alternatives when it comes to transport infrastructure, it’s no surprise that business aviation is booming in the region – and that’s not just down to an influx of celebrities and ultra-wealthy tourists.