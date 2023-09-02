Garrett Quinn, Chief Sustainability Officer at Smurfit Kappa

Garrett Quinn was appointed Group Chief Sustainability Officer at Smurfit Kappa in July 2021.

Having joined the company in 2000, Garrett held several roles in operations across the group in Argentina, France and Ireland, before moving to the UK where he managed a number of corrugated box plants. Then, in 2016, he took up the role of Head of Investor Relations, a position he held until 2021.

Garrett holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from University College Dublin and has completed his postgraduate studies with the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. He was appointed as Director to the Smurfit Kappa Foundation in May 2022. Garrett is also the company representative to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), The Conference Board (US) and the Consumer Goods Forum.

Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at Holcim

Magali Anderson started out working as a field engineer on offshore oil rigs in Nigeria, beginning a three-decade career in the oil and gas industry.

For 15 years she was with Schlumberger, holding operational line management positions including CEO, Angola and Region Head, Europe. Magali has also held several functional roles, including VP Marketing & Sales, VP Shared Services Organization for the Europe and Africa region and Global Head of Maintenance.

In 2016, she joined Holcim as Group Head of Health & Safety, before becoming CSO three years later. In 2021, the firm announced Magali’s role had been expanded to Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer, putting sustainability at the core of its innovation pipeline.

Sean Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer, Germany at Microsoft

Having assumed the position of CSO earlier this year, Sean Jones is responsible for developing sustainability solutions and ecosystems for customers and partners at Microsoft in Germany.

Jones is a sustainability transformation professional with more than 25 years worth of industry experience in consumer goods, chemicals and transformation consulting under his belt.

He graduated with a chemical engineering degree from the University of California, Berkeley and achieved his MBA with INSEAD.

