CFOs have seen their roles expand significantly in recent years thanks to growing awareness of ESG matters.

The job of the modern-day CFO goes way beyond the traditional financial responsibilities of managing risk and compliance; they are now at the forefront of integrating sustainability into business decisions.

It’s a shift that aligns with industry trends, where sustainable business practices are becoming financially incentivised due to future policies and regulations. The long-term outlook emphasises the importance of sustainability, driven by changing consumer, partner, supplier and investor expectations.

The path to sustainable investments and net zero

CFOs are increasingly seeking financially viable ways to incorporate sustainable practices into their business models.

However, research from Open Energy Market suggests businesses often lack the necessary expertise and resources to effectively integrate renewable technology into their existing frameworks.

In its survey of 150 CFOs, the energy procurement provider discovered the main barrier was increased costs associated with sustainable technologies, while overhead costs (27%), managing financial risk (24%) and the complexity of renewable technology (21%) emerged as big concerns.

Despite these challenges, CFOs demonstrate a strong willingness to adopt sustainable solutions, with more than half (53%) considering sustainability extremely important and a third ranking it among their top responsibilities.

“As renewable technology becomes more accessible, we anticipate a significant uptake in its implementation among various businesses,” says Chris Maclean, CEO of Open Energy Market. “However, the initial costs of incorporating renewable technologies remain a crucial factor for CFOs, even though they recognise the long-term financial benefits.

“Clear data shows 85% of CFOs believe transitioning to net-zero carbon emissions is directly linked to positive business growth. Their view goes beyond environmental concerns, recognising sustainability as a strategic advantage to secure cost and carbon savings, long-term business success, minimise reputational risk and explore growth opportunities.”