5G to account for 30% of Europe's mobile network by 2025, says the GSMA

5G connectivity will account for nearly a third of the mobile network across Europe by 2025, according to a report from the GSMA.

The mobile trade body is forecasting that there will be 214mn 5G connections across the continent in eight years' time, with the first commercial 5G networks set to be activated by 2020.

With Europe maintaining its position as the leading region in the world for mobile network penetration, three quarters of its population is expected to be hooked up to 5G networks by 2025.

Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA, is urging the Europeon Commission to refresh its regulations in order to keep up with the new technology.

"Europe has an opportunity to reestablish itself as a global technology leader as we move toward the 5G era," he said.

"A forward-looking regulatory environment designed to encourage long-term investment and innovation in Europe’s digital infrastructure is essential to maintaining a vibrant European mobile ecosystem and delivering the European Commission’s vision for a ‘Gigabit Society’."

The GSMA's report, titled ‘The Mobile Economy: Europe 2017’, is authored by GSMA Intelligence, the research arm of the GSMA.