6D Technologies and AirtelTigo: transforming CX
The telecommunications industry is undergoing a significant global shift, driven by technology adoption, new organisational strategies, and changing customer demand. “Customer expectations are really changing, and carriers can no longer take their customers for granted,” says Manish Arora, Executive Director and Chief Revenue Officer at 6D Technologies. “It's easier than ever for customers to move to a different provider, so the industry is becoming more competitive than ever as a result. There's a huge amount of pressure affecting the ways that service providers position themselves globally - and Ghana is no exception.”
Founded in 2002, 6D Technologies has spent the past two decades helping companies throughout the telecommunication space leverage the power of digital transformation to adapt, survive, and thrive in a constantly evolving industry. “In the 19 years since we were founded, we have built partnerships with 150+ tier one, tier two, and tier three telcos, as well as MNVEs, MVNOs, network equipment providers, network equipment integrators, and over 300 enterprises,” says Arora. Today, 6D Technologies has customers in more than 70 countries across six continents, leveraging the strength of its proprietary tech stack and consultancy approach in order to help its customers transform their operations through its Digital360 Initiative.
“We are not only enabling telcos to make the B2C part of their business future-proof and profitable, but also facilitating the adoption of emerging and truly transformational B2B2X business models for them,” Arora explains. “One area where we stand out is that we enable digital journeys and experience, not only for subscribers, but for the complete telco ecosystem. All the services delivered under the 6D umbrella are developed in-house, which really gives us a unique level of flexibility in terms of business models, and in customising our approach to suit individual customer requirements.”
6D Technologies has been a part of AirtelTigo Ghana’s journey since before the historic merger of Airtel Ghana and Tigo Millicom in 2017. Having worked on a business-wide unification of Tigo Millicom’s messaging platform that helped “personalise the interaction between customer and Tigo, helping the company reach out to its customers at the right time, using the right channel, within the right context,” 6D Technologies was already a key partner when it came time to integrate Tigo and Airtel’s operations in 2018.
“It was a very interesting scenario,” recalls Arora. “There was a choice to be made: which elements of Tigo's IT stack should go into the unified setup versus Airtel's own components. On the Airtel side, there were much bigger brand names doing the same things for Airtel that we were doing for Millicom.” The strength of 6D Technologies’ tech stack, and the interoperability offered by the company’s platform, resulted in 6D Technologies winning out against more-established tech brands to become an increasingly key part of the new telecom giant’s IT structure.
Prince Sarpong, CIO at AirtelTigo Ghana, recalls: “Our relationship with 6D Technologies has paid off in a big way. In this industry, it's your value added services that make or break you as a company, so you need a partner that understands that.”
The relationship between 6D Technologies and AirtelTigo Ghana continues to evolve. In April of 2021, the Ghanaian government announced plans to acquire a 100% stake in the carrier, transforming the privately-owned firm into a state-owned operator. For Sarpong and Arora, it’s an exciting time, filled with potential to drive economic impact throughout Ghana, create more meaningful customer journeys, and leverage cutting edge technologies in order to drive the carrier’s digital transformation.
“We really look forward to the exciting times ahead and to the role we have to play alongside AirtelTigo's development,” says Arora.
Pega & Vodafone: Procurement’s Digital Transformation
With 6,000 global employees across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, Pega has joined forces with Vodafone, a leading British technology communications company. We recently spoke to Joaquin Reixa, Pega’s Vice President & Managing Director, EMEA, to see what this partnership will hold. ‘This is a joint digital transformation journey’, he told us. ‘To accelerate Vodafone’s digitalisation, Pega is focused on leveraging our unique and complementary technology skill sets’.
What Does Pega Do?
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximising customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, it helps the world’s leading organisations solve problems fast and transformation for tomorrow. Since its founding, the company has brought business and IT together with low-code, cloud-native technology, while its scalable architecture helps brands stay ahead of rapid change. Overall, the company’s solutions help save people time, so their clients’ employees and customers can get back to what matters most.
Here are some of the highly compelling findings that Forrester Consulting derived based on interviews with 20 Pega clients:
- One-to-one customer engagement. 489% ROI, < 6 months payback
- Intelligent automation. 186–598% ROI, < 3–12 months payback
- Unrivalled customer service. 298% ROI, < 6 months payback
Pega’s simple yet sophisticated architecture enables clients to rapidly build, deploy, and automate their proprietary workflows. The company sets business processes apart from slow legacy systems, which allows companies like Vodafone to streamline their procurement operations rapidly and without major surgery in their system landscape. In short, Pega’s solutions are perfect for complex supply chains.
As Joaquin Reixa put it: ‘Pega allows you to do your work without logging into six different systems. Now, events occur in 10 minutes instead of 10 days. And Vodafone has chosen to move fast and adapt itself to this new reality’.
Why Collaborate?
Both Vodafone and Pega bring unique strengths to this new partnership. Overall, Pega will provide the digital foundation—its intelligent automation platform—and Vodafone will add specialised procurement knowledge. According to Reixa, this will allow Vodafone to offer a better experience to its customers and allow its procurement division, Vodafone Procurement Company (VPC), to automate key operational processes, from supplier onboarding and risk management to the full array of purchasing journeys.
Furthermore, Vodafone will benefit from Pega’s unique ability to build common global processes while maintaining regional complexity. Fundamentally, Pega is built to manage the scale and multi-dimensional complexity present in their client’s businesses. Said Reixa: ‘You want to have a global common process, but couple it with the flavour of the local country and culture’.
What Does the Future Hold?
As clients and suppliers alike try to determine the answer, Pega and Vodafone will be one step ahead. Both know that businesses are struggling to manage newly remote workforces and operations worldwide. Therefore, the duo intends to lead the way forward—developing industry-leading procurement models, equipped with the global expertise to pull it off.
Over the next 12 to 18 months, Vodafone and Pega will build a supply chain model that showcases automated risk evaluation, supplier onboarding, and supply chain management. This platform will not only transform Vodafone’s digital processes, but represent an industry-leading achievement.
Overall, Vodafone and Pega’s partnership will drive agility, optimise supply chains, offer customers a personalised experience, and accelerate Vodafone’s operations. Reixa summed it up: ‘In these moments of chaos, companies must speed up their digital transformation. If you’re not prepared, you stand the risk of irrelevance. This is the time to pursue change’.