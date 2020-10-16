Accenture: launches new campaign and company purpose

In an announcement made by Accenture, the company reports its partnership with Droga5 to launch its new campaign ‘let there be change’ and new company purpose.

The new campaign - ‘let there be change’ - will triple the company’s annual media spend to US$90mn. The campaign was developed alongside Droga5 as part of Accenture Interactive, to depict change optimistically, and reflect the depth and breadth of Accenture’s expertise.

“Exponential changes in technology were transforming the way we work and live before COVID-19, and now its impact has raised change to a new level, requiring companies to reimagine everything and requiring economies and entire industries to rebuild,” commented Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture.

“In this moment, to emerge stronger there is only one choice: embrace change and ensure that it benefits all — your customers, people, shareholders, partners and communities.”

As part of its effects, the company is placing its focus on a ‘360° Value’ to help clients transform and reinvent their business operations; reskill employees; or become more sustainable.

Built on its enduring formula for market leadership, Accenture’s purpose - to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity - will further guide its strategy, priorities, and the opportunities it creates.

Last year accenture invested:

Almost US$900mn in training and development

US$1.5bn in acquisitions

US$900mn in research and development

The consultant company also announced the creation of its Accenture Cloud First group of 70,000 cloud professionals, that aims to invest US$3bn over three years.

“We are following the same advice we give our clients in this time of relentless change: act with great agility and boldness,” added Amy Fuller, chief marketing and communications officer, Accenture.

“Our new campaign captures our purpose and gives voice to a mission-critical issue: How can we help our clients embrace change to better businesses, communities, and lives?”

