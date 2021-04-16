Adobe solutions empower Vodafone to digitally transform

As the inventors of the PDF and pioneers of other smart technologies, Adobe empowers businesses to meet the challenges of digital transformation. Like Vodafone Procurement Company (VPC). Adobe provides it with a wide range of solutions that provide detailed data and insight, asset management, personalisation and data management.

“Vodafone Procurement Company is a critical part of our global partnership with Vodafone which has been in place for over 10 years,” explains Geoff Pennells, Global Account Director at Adobe.

“VPC is crucial to our ability to understand global demands for Adobe and we are in constant contact to ensure that we are responding to the needs of the business as they evolve over time.”

VPC and Adobe are always on the lookout for ways to improve their working relationship. Through continual and open collaboration, both parties provoke their respective broader businesses with challenges on how they can achieve things never before thought possible.

“The mindset of never settling for second best, always challenging the status quo where it doesn’t make sense and continuing to evolve our capabilities and value we deliver to Vodafone with ever more flexible agreements – this is key to how we continue to drive innovation across all levels of our partnership with VPC,” says Pennells.

Adobe prides itself on its ability to bring to market industry-leading products and services that can help its customers deliver exceptional experiences to their customers. VPC and Adobe work together to make sure they are sharing innovations and mapping those to better understand the requirements of Vodafone in their own transformation to becoming a digital-first business.

“The better we understand our customers, the better we can deliver against their needs in a seamless way,” says Pennells. “This is true of both the Adobe and Vodafone partnership as much as it is between the partnership of Vodafone and their global customer base.

“VPC’s ability to globally coordinate remains a huge asset to both Adobe and to Vodafone today because it provides the foundation for us to build out the best offers we can. VPC truly drives the global interests of Vodafone and we believe they understand the value that partners like Adobe can bring on that journey.”

Pennells adds that VPC works hard to understand the technology and the digital experience space, investing time with key partners to understand how Adobe is innovating and how that could benefit Vodafone.

“When we identify areas where our partnership can evolve for the better, VPC and Adobe will collectively take up the challenge of articulating our shared vision and this is how we aim to continue our relationship into the future,” he says.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought seismic shifts in digital transformation, but both Adobe and VPC were well placed thanks to their digital-first approach.

“Digital experiences have played a vital role in making every aspect of our lives possible, from keeping families and co-workers connected, to enabling new ways of learning, to powering digital commerce and ensuring continuity of essential business operations,” says Pennells.

“Overnight, we have transitioned to a global digital economy. The pandemic accelerated the need for digital transformation among businesses of all sizes. As the world begins to reopen, digital businesses will be the winners and only companies that can understand their customers' preferences and personalise experiences will survive and thrive.”