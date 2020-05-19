African executives not taking cyber security seriously, study finds

Key decision makers do not have confidence in their Boards’ ability to manage cyber security threats, according to the latest cyber security analysis from Control Risks. The global Cyber Security Landscape survey is an independent global survey of 482 IT and business decision makers from organisations with over 2,000 employees from across private and public sectors in 20 countries. The survey was conducted between January and February 2017.

Here are some findings from Control Risks Africa data:

George Nicholls, Senior Partner based in Johannesburg at Control Risks commented: “The misalignment between treating cyber security as a technological issue or a business risk is not new. Yet, the survey shows that this misalignment remains a considerable and on-going concern for many organisations.”





Source: Control Risks