Andela partners with Rwandan government to open tech hub

The African technology company focusing on software engineers, Andela, has partnered with the Rwandan government in order to open a technology hub in the country.

The Rwanda Development Board, an organisation targeting investment and innovation hub development in the nation, enabled the firm to partner with the government.

Andela has already launched hubs in Nigeria’s Lagos, Kenya’s Nairobi, and Uganda’s Kampala, and has now targeted Rwanda’s capital city.

Kigali will be the location of the company’s first pan-African hub, which Andela selected due to the city’s existing infrastructure and access for developers.

The news follows the tech firms aim to invest the continent’s talent and develop Africa’s technology.

“We are thrilled to have found a partner in the Government of Rwanda whose mission is so closely aligned with our own: to grow and sustain a pan-African elite tech workforce,” stated Jeremy Johnson, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Andela.

“In Kigali, we have found a location that makes travel to-and-from other African countries seamless and also has the modern and connected infrastructure we require to collaborate with a global workforce.”

“As the first fully 4G African city, Kigali continues to push towards ICT excellence and is fast becoming one of East Africa’s key tech hubs,” noted Seni Sulyman, Vice Presidnt of Global Operations at Andela.

“Connecting talent with opportunity on a global scale is Andela’s ethos, and with the opening of our Kigali hub, we expect to extend opportunities to thousands more software engineers from across the continent who will make their mark on the global tech scene via Kigali.”