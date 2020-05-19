Quality Control Centre in Nairobi launched by IOM

To support and strengthen IOM’s humanitarian operations in the East and Horn of Africa region IOM have launched a Quality Control Centre in Nairobi.

Established in 1951, IOM is a leading inter-governmental organisation for migration and works with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners to provide services and advice.

The new IOM Quality Control Centre will be its fourth opened in the past year alongside Manila, Gaziantep and Juba. At the same time IOM with support from International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) held training for 10 staff as part of continuous capacity building of IOM field missions which include providing the right tools and practical skills on Quality Control, learning from challenges and good practices, and creating opportunities for continuous improvement.

SEE ALSO:

The procurement and delivery of emergency supplies through Core Pipelines allows humanitarian agencies and partners to reach crisis-affected populations with life-saving water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and shelter/non-food items (S/NFIs).

IOM’s Global Quality Control Officer, Joy Navarra-Valdez has spoken on the launch, “IOM is committed to deliver goods and services that are relevant, timely and of quality to address the needs of all migrants. The organisation is increasing its capacity, both systems and human resource, to ensure that mechanisms are in place towards functional Quality Control and Quality Assurance processes,” Joy Navarra-Valdez also added “Mainstreaming quality is one pathway of fulfilling our accountability to our beneficiaries as we address their needs, ensuring their safety and well-being, and that our partners and donors will know that we are putting great emphasis on these.”

IOM stockpiles core items such as plastic sheets, blankets, buckets, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, bladder tanks and onion tanks. Other items stocked by IOM include latrine slabs, jerry cans, ropes, non-food item bags, sleeping mats, multipurpose tents and rub halls.

Since 2015 Eighteen missions have been supported by the project.