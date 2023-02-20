UAE-India trade agreement CEPA delivers 10% rise to US$50bn

Non-oil trade between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India has risen 10% to US$50bn in the last year, partly thanks to the signing of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

In a post on LinkedIn, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said the UAE is fully focused on growth and on track to hit US$100bn by 2030.

“India is emerging as a fourth economic pole alongside the US, Europe and China, “ he stated. “In parallel, we are cementing our position as a middle power – an innovation hub, a global market and a gateway to the world.”

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi added that the CEPA alliance is establishing the trade routes of tomorrow.