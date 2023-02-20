Almarai bullish on M&A, as Saudi food security prioritised

The Middle East’s largest dairy company, Almarai, is bullish for growth.

Since announcing its ambitious food security plans in May 2021, the Saudi food conglomerate has been on a mission to both expand its offering and footprint and to up and accelerate production, as it looks to strengthen food security in the region.

Just this week, the company completed its acquisition of International Dairy and Juice limited, its former joint venture with PepsiCo in Egypt and Jordan – an investment that will allow Almarai to further expand strategically in the wider region.

This acquisition, along with the Saudi food giant’s many others over the last year, follows the launch of Almarai’s food security plans and is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 – to diversify its economy away from oil and to strengthen food security in the region.

Currently, Saudi Arabia imports 80% of its food requirements, but in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, not to mention weakened supply chains, the Kingdom plans to ensure sustainability of critical resources through more domestic production of food.

As Saudi and the Middle East’s largest F&B manufacturing and distribution companies, not to mention the world’s largest vertically integrated dairy company, Saudi-listed multinational Almarai – whose products are distributed to seven countries regionally – is taking the lead on ensuring regional food security.