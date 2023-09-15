How the UAE plans to triple food production, reduce imports

Propelled by such crises, including the biggest crisis of them all – global warming – the UAE has set its targets for reducing food imports high.

The country is looking to secure 50% of some basic food requirements from local farms and producers by the end of 2023, with the aim of increasing the target to 70% by 2025 and ultimately 100% by 2030.

And in true UAE style, plans to place first in the Global Food Security Index (GFSI) by 2051.

The UAE already topped the MENA region in the GFSI in 2022, and ranked 23rd globally, up 12 places from the year before.

This is largely thanks to heavy investment in sustainable local food production, with initiatives such as Ne'ma (the country's National Food Loss and Waste Initiative) and the deployment of advanced technology to strengthen local food production.

In 2020, the UAE announced a US$100m investment in indoor farming and the following year announced a new food tech hub in Dubai – designed to boost internal food security while simultaneously turning the UAE into a global superpower for food tech.

Food Tech Valley to triple Dubai’s food production

The first of its kind in the region, Food Tech Valley is currently in the first phase of development and once up and running aims to triple the amount of food produced in Dubai.

A partnership between the Ministry of Food and Water Security and Wasl Properties, the project aims to create a modern city that will be home to vertical farms, a logistics centre, R&D centre and shopping area and will support farmers and producers across the UAE and globally.

Not only that, but with a focus on developing modern technologies for food production along with overcoming water scarcity and arable land shortage, it will set future food standards and support the UAE’s efforts to adopt technologies and solutions that contribute to combating climate change and preserving the environment and natural resources from waste”, Almheiri says.

This is especially important given the UAE is hosting COP28 in November, when the country’s own sustainability efforts will be thrust into the global spotlight.

Vertical farms already rising

Vertical farms have already made their debut in Dubai with the world’s largest hydroponic farm Crop One opening its doors last year.

A collaboration between Crop One Holdings and Emirates Flight Catering, the 330,000-sq-ft facility uses 95% less water than field-grown produce and is guaranteed an output of three tons per day – with the capacity to produce over 2 million pounds of leafy greens annually.

Already, passengers on Emirates and other airlines will eating the leafy greens, while the produce is available in stores locally under the Bustanica brand.