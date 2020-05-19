Article
Technology

Bank of Ghana launches data centre and recovery site in Kumasi

By professo
May 19, 2020
The Bank of Ghana has established a Data Centre and Recovery Site to manage disruptions and create a continuity system.

The data centre is located in Kumasi, the capital city of southern Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, claims that IT is a fundamental aspect of the bank’s operations and delivery, and the centre will serve to support this.

The site will be used as a backup in the event of the head office data centre losing function, allowing for a seamless transition.

“Such preventive measures are aimed at building resilience into the IT system to reduce the probability and impact of disruptions to the system,” the Governor explains,” Dr Addison explained.

“The centre is very critical because where there is a disruption; the Bank’s IT Disaster Recovery Plans are to be invoked to ensure that the Bank delivers time-critical business functions.”

“Our mandate to formulate monetary policy to ensure price stability and our role as a banker to government is such that the Bank cannot afford an operational shutdown under whatever circumstance.”

“This, therefore, calls for the need to construct a state of the art data centre and disaster recovery sites which meet international standards to deal with unexpected events that may lead to a total shutdown of the Bank’s operations.”

ITGhanadata centreBank of Ghana
