BMW Group achieves 2017 target of selling 100,000 electric vehicles

BMW Group chairman Harald Krüger has reaffirmed the car giant's commitment to electrification after it hit its sales target of 100,000 electric vehicles in 2017.

The German automaker confirmed that it had reached the six-figure number in sales in a statement released this week, a total up by over 60% in relation to 2016.

Krüger says the journey to electric mobility is only just starting for his company, which according to the POLK/IHS Report - published earlier this - puts it ahead of its rivals in the production of electric vehicles.

"We deliver on our promises," said Krüger. "Selling 100,000 electrified cars in one year is an important milestone, but this is just the beginning for us.

"Since the introduction of the BMW i3 2013, we’ve delivered over 200,000 electrified cars to our customers and by 2025, we will offer 25 electrified models to our customers.

"Our early focus on electro-mobility has made this success possible – and electro-mobility will continue to be my measure for our future success."

Key sales zones for BMW included western Europe, where there was a particular demand for vehicles such as the i3 and the 2-series plug-in hybrid Active Tourer.