Canon Middle East's research shows increased digitisation

Research from Canon Middle East has found that businesses in the region scan more documents than ever and over half of all documents are being digitised.

The Office Insights 2016 report found 57 percent of those surveyed print more now than they did three years ago and 27 percent will spend more on printing, copying and scanning devices, and software in the next three years. Over half (59 percent) also scan more documents than they did three years ago, leading to 53 percent of all documents being digitised.

This shift towards virtual documents has raised several challenges for businesses in the region, particularly around data security. While 79 percent strongly agree that technology makes for a more secure work environment, nearly a quarter are still very concerned about losing sensitive printed documents.

Hendrik Verbrugghe, Marketing Director, Canon Middle East and Canon Central and North Africa, commented: “Technology is playing a vital role in shaping the future for businesses; and the continued growth of digitisation is an important trend. Digital documents and information are driving companies forwards, but also challenging them in completely new ways. These trends look set to continue for the foreseeable future, and our report demonstrates that high-growth markets are the best placed to handle the changing landscape. Unencumbered by legacy IT systems, these markets can be more agile and quick to take up new technologies that can increase efficiencies and productivity.”

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine