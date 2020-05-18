Canon reveals new technology in Dubai

Canon Middle East has previewed new imaging technology at Retail Show 2016, which took place in Dubai last week.

The company believes local businesses can tap the huge potential of Video Management Solutions (VMS) to drive retail analytics; a multi-million dollar industry being opened up by companies adding extra capabilities to their traditional surveillance solutions.

Canon previewed the future of in-store video solutions and said that many retailers are already using video-based analytics, seeing significant returns on their investment far beyond security. The data provided by this kind of installation can inform decisions on how many staff to hire and what times of day require more staff, through to monitoring for when orders of new stock should be placed. There’s an opportunity for many more stores to capitalise on the possibilities of retail analytics, but they need the right support from the video industry.

Hendrik Verbrugghe, Marketing Director, Canon Middle East and Canon Central and North Africa, said: "With the growing power of online retailers in particular, brick and mortar stores need to adapt to keep up with the competition, and retail analytics are a key part of this. These online retailers have staggering amounts of information on their customers, which many physical stores simply don’t have. Once companies are aware of how business processes can be improved through video management solutions, they can build up their surveillance systems over time, when they’ve seen for themselves the value of the solution.”

In addition to hardware, Canon Middle East demonstrated new capabilities in integrating its physical cameras with the very latest video management software such as Netavis and Titan to meet the retail industry’s ever-growing security and surveillance requirements.

