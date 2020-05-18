Article
Nakheel Mall takes shape in Dubai

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Nakheel Mall, the AED1.2 billion retail, dining and entertainment destination at the heart of Palm Jumeirah is approaching 50 percent completion.

The mall will have five retail levels, including 350 shops and restaurants across 1.2 million sq ft of leasable space. Nearly 60 percent of this has already been reserved with global brands including Waitrose, Vox Cinemas, Adidas, Breitling, French Connection and Montblanc on board. 

The mall’s three underground parking levels, with 4,000 spaces, are nearly complete, with the overall superstructure due to be finished in Q3 this year. Next to the mall will be The Palm Tower – Nakheel’s new, five-star, 52-storey hotel and residential complex – for which a separate construction contract was awarded last year.

A St Regis hotel will occupy the first 18 floors, with 504 luxury residences above. Due for completion in 2018, the tower will also boast a trio of rooftop attractions, with one of the world’s highest infinity pools on the 50th floor, a 51st floor restaurant and a viewing deck, 220 metres above ground, on level 52.

