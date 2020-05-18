Article
Nakheel awards Dragon City retail centre contract

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Nakheel is building a new retail centre at Dragon City in Dubai. The AED117.5 million development contract has been awarded to Al Ghurair Contracting & Engineering Works LLC.

The project, which is aimed for completion in 2018, will have 18 showrooms and a multi-storey car park for 900 vehicles.   

Dragon City, home of Dragon Mart, is undergoing extensive expansion in the form of new retail, hospitality and residential components that, when complete, will bring the size of the development to 11 million sq ft. Its first hotel opened in February, with a construction tender for a second announced earlier this week.  Nakheel is also building a twin-tower apartment complex with 1,120 units at Dragon City.

Nakheelconstruction Dubaiconstruction UAEdevelopment Dubai
