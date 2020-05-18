Nakheel and Reel Cinemas strengthen partnership

Nakheel is working with Reel Cinemas on a new five-screen movie and entertainment centre at The Pointe, the AED800 million waterfront dining and leisure destination on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Reel Cinemas, managed by Emaar Entertainment, the operator of the country’s busiest cineplexes, also confirmed a 14-screen movie complex with Nakheel last year.

Omar Khoory, Director, Nakheel Retail, said: “Our partnership with Reel Cinemas reflects our vision for The Pointe: to bring Palm Jumeirah alive with a vibrant destination that offers Dubai’s residents and tourists the very best in dining and entertainment. It also further highlights our commitment to building a long term relationship with Reel Cinemas as we deliver more retail projects across Dubai.”

Maitha Al Dossari, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Entertainment, the operator of Reel Cinemas, said: “With our strong competencies in delivering unprecedented entertainment experiences, we are further expanding the Reel Cinemas footprint through strategic partnerships. The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah by Nakheel is another outstanding location, where we will bring another innovative cinema experience that will delight all.”

Located at the tip of Palm Jumeirah across the bay from Atlantis The Palm, The Pointe spans 1.4 million square feet and will feature dazzling fountain shows, a 1.5 km promenade and nearly 150 restaurants and retail outlets for seafront dining, shopping and socialising.

The Pointe will be accessible via The Palm Monorail, which is connected to the Dubai Tram and Dubai Metro, and by boat from Palm Jumeirah’s growing number of resorts. There is also a car park with 1,600 spaces.

