Five new projects from DAMAC Properties

While attending Cityscape Global 2016, DAMAC Properties has announced five new projects.

Ziad El Chaar, Managing Director, commented: “We are pleased to bring to market a further range of projects for discerning customers and investors looking for a choice of attractive and lucrative investment opportunities. With exclusive, luxury residential apartments in the most convenient and easily accessible locations, we offer premium quality combined with the assurance of strong financial returns.”

The five projects are:

AKOYA Imagine 2.0 is a range of three-bedroom modern villas designed for millenials and their families, and is part of an international golf community. Set within one of Dubai’s most accessible suburban locations, these superb villas are less than 20 minutes drive to downtown Dubai, Mall of the Emirates or Palm Jumeirah. At a price of AED 999,999 payable over three years plus plot title deed with every purchase, these three bedroom villas offer fantastic value as well as an attractive investment opportunity for the discerning customer.

AKOYA Cuatro Villas is a range of new homes specifically also designed for millennials and their families. Surrounded by a lush green environment, these four-bedroom residences are located in a family friendly golf community at the heart of the award winning AKOYA Oxygen development. With serviced and non-serviced options available they offer the very latest in modern living and lifestyle, complete with a host of world-class amenities such as dining, shopping, hospitality and entertainment, part of the ultimate lifestyle proposition.

AYKON City, located in the Golden Quadrant on Sheikh Zayed Road overlooking the Dubai Canal, will be a new architectural icon.The Residences, part of Tower C, AYKON City, is an exclusive collection of private residences from studio apartments to one, two and three bedroom arrangements. Situated in one of the city’s most accessible locations, they embody the finest lifestyle available in Dubai, with access to AKYON Club, an exclusive residents-only membership with a modern twist on old-world charm. Set just below the 295-metre summit of its tower, the club will offer spectacular views of the city as well as an intimate environment to relax and unwind.

AYKON Hotel & Hotel Apartments at AYKON City, the first project from AYKON Hotels & Resorts, is designed for guests who require intelligent, sophisticated service from a brand that has class appeal and exudes exclusivity with every detail. The hotel units part of this development provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for investors to tap into the growing and high-potential hospitality sector.

The innovative XV Villas at AKOYA by DAMAC offer extraordinary sophistication in design, with new to market “inverted” floor plans that provide elevated views across the lake and golf course. XV Villas at AKOYA by DAMAC feature living spaces on the first floor which open to an infinity pool that flows to the ground-level pool. As opposed to all other villa types in Dubai, having the living space on the first floor allows for greater views over the golf fairways. The contemporary-styled villas offer a luxurious living experience and serenity in one of the most highly-anticipated golf communities in Dubai. XV Villas at AKOYA are set within the impeccably-landscaped 18-hole, par 71 championship course designed by 2016 Olympic Games course architect, Gil Hanse and will benefit from the community’s amenities including a 30,000-square-foot clubhouse, luxurious spa and wellness facilities, luxury shopping and entertainment, world-class dining, an outdoor cinema, as well as schools and nurseries, among others.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the September 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine