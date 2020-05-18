Middle East property sector on show in China

The Middle East property sector is showcasing what it has to offer at a giant tradeshow in China.

DAMAC Properties is participating as the Golden Partner in Haiwaiyoujia Super Festival in China. During the World Real Estate Exhibition Tour taking place until November 27 across Beijing, Tianjin, Suzhou and Shanghai, DAMAC Properties aims to showcase a collection of real estate investment opportunities available in Dubai to a wide range of Chinese and international audience.

At the property expo, the company is showcasing a number of projects including Paramount Tower Hotel & Residences, Trump PRVT, DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts and DAMAC Residenze, amongst others. On November 26 and on the sidelines of the event, 5i5j will organize a special seminar for DAMAC Properties in Beijing to highlight the developer’s offerings in Dubai to potential Chinese investors.

Ziad El Chaar, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties said: “The UAE is an important regional partner of China on the Belt and Road Initiative and the strategy was further supplemented with the implementation of the UAE’s new visa free entry for Chinese nationals. This strategic move was key to affirming our relationship with China, and is key to boosting the property market in Dubai. The Chinese represent the source of huge investment potential in the Dubai real estate sector with AED 1 billion in property investments in the first quarter of 2016. Through our existing partnership with 5i5j, the third-largest property broker in China, we believe that we’re effectively bringing our pipeline of properties to the Chinese.”

With the aim to promote Dubai and highlight the strong business environment Dubai offers to foreign investors, DAMAC Properties continuously organizes exhibitions and roadshows, sets up exclusive pavilions in popular shopping malls, and conducts sales trips in key international markets. DAMAC Properties conducted close to 500 activations – in over 100 cities globally, across three continents - in 2015, and nearly 350 in 2016 so far.

DAMAC Properties is playing a leading role through taking Dubai luxury real estate to the world. The company has been at the forefront of Dubai’s global promotion efforts by conducting hundreds of promotional activities in key markets around the world with special focus on the GCC, Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa. As part of this strategy to bring the developer’s portfolio of projects to investors in international markets, last year DAMAC forged an agreement with 5i5j, to promote and sell its Dubai-based luxury living concepts.

“Our activations highlight Dubai as a safe and secure city, a trade hub, a major tourist and investment destination renowned for its world-class infrastructure, ease of doing business and efficient and reliable regulations in which to operate,” El Chaar added.

This news follows DAMAC’s recent announcement that it has awarded China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) LLC (‘China Construction’) a AED 554 million contract to build the Paramount Residences at the Paramount Tower Hotel and Residences in Dubai. The global construction giant has been awarded the main work contract for 27 floors that comprise a collection of luxury residences.

Paramount Tower Hotel & Residences is an 867-key luxury hotel and hotel residences tower on Sheikh Zayed Road. The 64-storey project will offer a sky lobby with views across the Burj area, a private Paramount Pictures screening room, a rooftop infinity swimming pool with a terrace and a fitness and wellness centre with a state-of-the-art spa. The project is scheduled for completion in Q1 2020.

Trump PRVT is an exclusive collection of magnificent mansions and villas that exude a passion for meticulous craftsmanship, thoughtful design and glorious finishes. Purveyors of luxury lifestyles have a choice of four, five and six bedroom homes. Whatever the taste is, Trump PRVT residents are truly part of an elite movement.

DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts is a hotel and residential complex located in the heart of the stylish Burj area, Dubai. This four-tower development comprising circa 1,200 luxury serviced suites in three towers, will offer sumptuous living with a Hollywood flavour. A fourth tower will house the world’s first Paramount Hotel and Paramount Residences. Each of the four towers stretches over 250 metres in height, joined by a multi-level plaza.

Rising through the last area of platinum real estate in Dubai Marina, one of the most desirable locations in the city, DAMAC Residenze with interiors by Fendi Casa offers stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah and the surrounding neighbourhood. Occupying levels 43 to 84 of the award-winning 86-storey tower, each of the luxury apartments at DAMAC Residenze is fitted out with the latest furnishings from the Fendi Casa collection to provide the most stylish living experience.