Trump golf course opens in Dubai

To celebrate the opening of the Trump International Golf Club Dubai at DAMAC Hills, DAMAC Properties led a golf course tour, with guests of honour including Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Hussain Sajwani (Chairman of DAMAC Properties) commented: “It is an honour to stand here today with Eric and Donald Trump Jr., as well as dignitaries and prominent members of the business community, to celebrate yet another outstanding milestone for our city Dubai. The Trump International Golf Club Dubai is an international golf course that just joined the league of the most premium golf courses in the world. This achievement is one that certainly transforms the golfing scene in Dubai and across the region, reaffirming the emirate’s position as a global destination for world-class developments. It is another landmark representing an addition to the many exceptional attractions Dubai offers to its citizens, residents and visitors alike.”

The Trump International Golf Club Dubai is a 7,205-yard, par-71 course that is located ten minutes away from Sheikh Zayed Road. It sits in the centre of the 42-million square foot DAMAC Hills master development. The 18-hole golf course was designed by Gil Hanse, who also designed the course for the 2016 Olympics.

Hussain Sajwani went on to say: “The Trump International Golf Club Dubai was made possible through a successful relationship that brought together the best in design, location, development and operation, under one umbrella. Over the past three years, DAMAC has worked tirelessly and closely with The Trump Organization, the premier world-class golf course operator, and Eric Trump, in order to deliver such an astounding project offering for golfing enthusiasts. We look forward to announcing the delivery of luxury villas and mansions that overlook the golf course as well as other clusters in DAMAC Hills in the near future.”

Speaking at the launch event, Eric Trump (Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization) said: “We are thrilled to be a part of this momentous occasion in Dubai and to witness the opening of this latest offering in our portfolio of Trump golf courses – the first in the Middle East. Trump International Golf Club Dubai is an incredible addition to our portfolio of 18 prestigious golf clubs and will join the stable of our golf courses around the world. We are very proud of our collaboration with DAMAC Properties and look forward to bringing a new level of challenge and luxury to Dubai at this truly spectacular property.”

The clubhouse is the largest of its kind in Dubai and it offers white-glove service through an assortment of dining options at four high-end restaurants, in addition to an infinity swimming pool, state-of-the-art wellness centre and high-end golf pro shop. The pro shop has the latest in equipment and apparel (including high-tech swing analysis to fit members and guests with the perfect equipment for their game).

Modern golf-facing villas, as well as low-rise apartments that feature floor-to-ceiling windows and large terraces, offer panoramic views of the grass and fairways at DAMAC Hills. The community offers an extravagant living experience that combines residential, shopping, leisure and hospitality in one location.

DAMAC Hills is made up of over 4,000 luxury villas and 7,500 condominiums. There is also hospitality, luxury shopping, spa and wellness, and leisure facilities, along with food and beverage components. The villas and apartments are complemented by one of the most exclusive golf club settings in the emirate – the Trump International Golf Club Dubai.