Tiger Woods tours his golf course design at DAMAC Properties’ AKOYA Oxygen

Tiger Woods, arguably the most famous golfer to have ever played the sport, has visited his highly-anticipated golf course at AKOYA Oxygen, Trump World Golf Club Dubai.

The golfer is the designer of the Trump World Golf Club Dubai, which is a key attraction at DAMAC Properties’ second and upcoming master planned golf community. The new club will be the second in Dubai that is operated by the Trump Organisation.

Tiger Woods reviewed the plans with the chairman of DAMAC Properties, Hussain Sajwani, and provided design direction while touring the construction of the first few holes. The members of the TGR Design Team were also on the visit, as well as representatives from DAMAC Properties and Trump Golf.

Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of DAMAC Properties said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Tiger Woods to see first-hand the progress on Trump World Golf Club Dubai, which is progressing as planned and is set to open in 2018. As an expert designer of the world-class golf course and as an iconic pro golfer whose experience has allowed him to play golf all over the world, Tiger Woods’ insights were invaluable in ensuring the golf course is truly world-class. He was delighted with the level of progress to date and looks forward to seeing the project advance further in the months ahead.”

DAMAC Properties has confirmed that the main infrastructure design has been completed and construction has started at the Golf Club. Once it is completed, it is set to be one of the most desirable championship courses to play in the world. It will also include a state-of-the-art clubhouse, world-class restaurants and a pro-shop.