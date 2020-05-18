DAMAC Properties invites investors for Dubai golf development

DAMAC Properties is inviting investors to purhcase land plots in its AKOYA Imagine golf development in Dubai.

Plots will be released with a starting price of AED 570,000, and a payment plan extended over two years. The offer includes a construction permit and numerous benefits such as the freedom to re-sell after paying only 20 percent of the purchase price, ability to commence with construction after paying only 50 percent, in addition to extended time to build, for up to eight years.

Ziad El Chaar, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties, said: "Investments in golf communities typically enjoy higher returns as supply in golf communities remains very limited. The golf course element elevates such communities, which are associated with luxury, providing a premium lifestyle where the community is healthier, due to the open, green spaces and fresh air, whilst still being in close proximity to the city."

DAMAC Properties delivers luxury developments in the Middle East, with projects in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Lebanon. It currently has a development portfolio of over 44,000 units at various stages of planning and progress, comprising more than 13,000 hotel rooms, serviced apartments and hotel villas, which will be managed by its hospitality arm, DAMAC Hotels & Resorts.

