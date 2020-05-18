Infrastructure work to begin on Dubai Expo 2020 site

Infrastructure work at the Dubai Expo 2020 site is due to start this summer, according to the Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, Reem Al Hashimy.

Major construction on the site is due to be completed around a year ahead of the Expo’s Opening Ceremony, on 20 October 2020.



The Expo 2020 site will be part of a new city with its own infrastructure, facilities and services, Al Hashimy said. In the last two months, Expo 2020 Dubai has signed up three premier partners: Emirates Airline, Etisalat and DP World.

Speaking about Expo 2020’s impact on economic growth, Al Hashimy said that past events have provided significant stimulus to the trade sectors of host countries, spurring growth of between 20 – 25 percent.

Al Hashimy said that Dubai Expo 2020 will seek to facilitate major opportunities for the young and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the region. Earlier this month, Expo 2020 Dubai signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dubai SME, and Tejari to help broaden access for thousands of SMEs in the emirate to tender for opportunities offered by the mega event. Expo 2020 Dubai is also cooperating with the Ministry of Economy to support SMEs.

