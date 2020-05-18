12 things to expect from the Dubai Entertainment Amusement and Leisure Show

Some of the industry's top experts are going to be providing insights into the theme parks and amusement industry sector. Take a look at these 12 things to expect from the DEAL Conference this year.

1. The Dubai Entertainment Amusement and Leisure Show (DEAL) will be held on the 27th, 28th and 29th of March, 2017 in Halls 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

2. Last year’s DEAL show saw over 7,000 visitors in attendance with more than 250 exhibitors.

3. The exhibition has been the region's most anticipated and leading attraction for global and local stakeholders in the amusement and entertainment industries since 1995.

4. It is the largest amusement and entertainment exhibition in the Middle East and Africa.

5. The DEAL conference is working together with Blooloop (an online resource company for professionals working in the visitor attractions sector) in order to bring together leading executives and key thinkers for a high quality educational day that will focus on key trends and developments in the attractions business from all over the region.

Sharif Rahman, CEO of International Expo Consults (the organizer of DEAL show) said: “We decided to associate with Blooloop to add further value to the stakeholders of the theme park and amusement industry while they visit our show. We have been supporting the industry for over two decades and we now wanted to provide the trade visitors more insights into the industry through this conference. It is important to share knowledge and expertise within the same platform to address the needs of the industry and grow this sector further. We are currently living in interesting times where there are several new family entertainment zones and also theme parks being developed not only in Dubai but also the greater Middle East and Africa region. Therefore, it is important for us to also address the challenges faced by the industry and also arrive at the right solutions to solve them. This conference will enable us to do that and we are delighted to take this cause ahead with industry experts such as Blooloop.”

6. The UAE is set to be at the forefront of theme park revenue growth as it’s set to increase by 78 percent to over $837 million U.S. dollars by 2019. Internationally recognized events (such as the Dubai Expo 2020 and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022) is going to boost the tourism sector in the region. This growth (as well as the rise of theme parks and retail visits) will renew the enthusiasm in the amusement and theme park industry in the UAE. Theme parks in the UAE have the potential to see more than 18 million visitors by 2021. With its central global location, and excellent hospitality facilities, it is expected that the UAE has tremendous potential to lead the race and be ahead of Orlando.

7. Some of the exhibitors at this year’s DEAL Show include Museums, admission systems, amusement rides, computer systems and software, facilities and ground products, food and beverages, games and devices, high-tech equipment and effects, theatrical equipment and supplies and many more.

Charles Read (Managing Director of Blooloop) stated: “We are pleased to be partnering with DEAL. It is undoubtedly the premier exhibition in MEA, with a strong reputation for facilitating networking amongst all stakeholders in the attractions industry. With unparalleled local knowledge, they are our natural partners to create what we believe will be a captivating programme for anyone seeking to enter or expand their business in the region.”

8. DEAL has been shaping the region’s entertainment industry for the past 22 years and it has brought together some of the best innovations all under one roof.

9. Exhibitors are expected to sign over more than 1.6 billion Dirhams worth of contracts at this year’s DEAL Show.

10. Exhibitors at DEAL last year had signed multi-million dollar contracts in just 3 days.

11. Visitors at DEAL come from all over the world. 65 percent of visitors are from the Middle East, 12 percent are from Africa, 10 percent from Europe, seven percent from Asia Pacific and Australia and six percent from America.

12. Going into its 23rd year, DEAL expects to see an even larger gathering of key players and visitors in the amusement industry from the Middle East, Africa, U.S., Mediterranean and Asian countries.