GITEX Technology Week opens today

The influential event will showcase the most exciting and innovative technology, with 4,000 exhibitors from 64 countries.

From 3D-printed cars to VR roller coasters, startup legendaries, drones, augmented reality and more, the 36th year of GITEX will feature the GITEX Global Startup Movement for the first time.

Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President of the Dubai World Trade Centre, organiser of the event, said: “The GITEX Technology Week theme of ‘Re-Imagining Realities’ emphasises the practical steps that organisations need to take in their digital transformation, and the potential for enabling the life-changing ideas from entrepreneurs in the Middle East and worldwide.”

Guiding organisations in their digital transformation, the GITEX Vertical Days conference programme will feature in-depth discussions from industry leaders on the key industry verticals of marketing, healthcare, finance, intelligent cities, retail, education, and energy.

Tony Karam, managing director of Accenture Digital in the Middle East and North Africa, added: “GITEX Technology Week presents an opportunity for us as enablers of digital transformation to address key executives from emerging markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, and to help guide them towards success as digital businesses. As the Exclusive Digital Transformation Partner of GITEX, we will have the opportunity provide a bridge between the disruptive, innovative start-ups and established businesses participating in GITEX.”

Innovative technologies such as drones, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, and 3D printing will be on display. Samsung will attempt to set the world record for the world’s largest indoor 4D VR experience and Panasonic will demonstrate how unmanned balloon cameras can change the way we see mega-events. Enhanced show features include the App Hack, Google CSI Lab, Hot Stuff Awards, and Student Lab Competition.

