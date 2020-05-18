Five reasons to attend Gulfood Manufacturing 2016

The region’s largest food manufacturing, processing and packaging event – Gulfood Manufacturing – returns to Dubai in November, and here are five reasons why you should go.

Gulfood Manufacturing is a sector-specific trade exhibition for ingredients, processing, packaging and food logistics providers who service the rapidly growing food and beverage production industries established in the Middle East, Africa, Far East and Sub-Continent. The show is 20 percent bigger than last year – it will fill 13 halls at DWTC and feature 1,600 food manufacturers, suppliers and industry service providers – up 60 per cent on last year. There are specialist areas including Ingredients Middle East, featuring fine and functional ingredients and the latest bulk and commodity ingredients, innovations, tastes and flavours; and Logistics Solutions Middle East, a showcase for firms involved in material handling, transport and commercial vehicles, IT and technology solutions, warehousing operators, facilitators and service providers. The ProPack Middle East segment will feature 905 exhibitors from 30 national and industry pavilions. The Food Logistics Forum conference content includes sessions on sustainability, supply chain integration and IoT and logistics. Speakers include United Foods, Carrefour Middle East and Unilever Gulf.

Gulfood Manufacturing is open between 10am - 6pm on 7-8 November and 10am – 5pm on 9 November 2016. This show is only open to trade professionals and visitor attendance is free of charge.

