Start-ups to feature at GITEX in Dubai

The largest ever GITEX Technology Week will take place from 16-20 October 2016 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with a huge focus on start-ups this year.

In fact, the GITEX Global Startup Movement will form part of the event for the first time this year, and it is already the largest start-up event in the wider region, and the most global showcase in the world.

The event will feature more than 400 startups from 60 countries and over 1,000 entrepreneurs will gather in Dubai. While the UAE will be represented with 85 startups, 79 percent will be from other countries.

Over 200 investors and influential tech investment executives from Silicon Valley, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including SoftBank Group International, 500 Startups, Accel Partners, Golden Gate Ventures, Middle East Venture Partners amongst others will explore, discover, evaluate and potentially fund some of the most promising startups with a particular eye on regional talent.

Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, commented: “Through GITEX we want to create the life-changing opportunity for startups to meet face-to-face with legendary investors and accelerator firms, be it for funding support or advisory guidance that shall help them breakthrough in their ventures. There is great aspiration and ambition amongst these young creative Arab minds to change the world with their imagination. By bringing them closer to their fellow startup peers from other countries, some of which are successful references, this valuable sharing experience built through mutual respect and admiration shall inspire their growth and infuse their innovation. GITEX is privileged to be an enabler to create these life-changing opportunities in their entrepreneurship journeys.”

