Cloud services market in Middle East to see fast growth

The public cloud services market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is projected to grow 18.3 percent in 2016 to total $879.3 million, up from $743.1 million in 2015, according to Gartner, Inc.

Business process as a service (BPaaS), the largest segment of the cloud services market in MENA, is expected to reach $261.3 million in 2016, a six percent increase from 2015. The cloud management and security services market is the fastest growth segment, with 2016 revenue set to grow 27.5 percent from 2015. Software as a service (SaaS) is expected to grow 26.6 percent in 2016 to reach a revenue total of $210 million.

Sid Nag, Research Director at Gartner, said: "We continue to see a shift from legacy IT services to cloud-based services. Organisations are pursuing a cloud-first strategy driving market growth.

“The growing interest in the reduction of data centre build-outs, being replaced by the public cloud, will drive faster growth of the cloud market now and in the future. The growth in cloud management and security is a testimony that cloud related services, in addition to the core cloud services, are critical to cloud adoption. Organisations will look for increased automation and management of these cloud assets, as well as focus on the security aspects of consuming public cloud.”

