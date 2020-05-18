Article
Technology

Cloud services market in Middle East to see fast growth

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

The public cloud services market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is projected to grow 18.3 percent in 2016 to total $879.3 million, up from $743.1 million in 2015, according to Gartner, Inc.

Business process as a service (BPaaS), the largest segment of the cloud services market in MENA, is expected to reach $261.3 million in 2016, a six percent increase from 2015. The cloud management and security services market is the fastest growth segment, with 2016 revenue set to grow 27.5 percent from 2015. Software as a service (SaaS) is expected to grow 26.6 percent in 2016 to reach a revenue total of $210 million.

Sid Nag, Research Director at Gartner, said: "We continue to see a shift from legacy IT services to cloud-based services. Organisations are pursuing a cloud-first strategy driving market growth.

“The growing interest in the reduction of data centre build-outs, being replaced by the public cloud, will drive faster growth of the cloud market now and in the future. The growth in cloud management and security is a testimony that cloud related services, in addition to the core cloud services, are critical to cloud adoption. Organisations will look for increased automation and management of these cloud assets, as well as focus on the security aspects of consuming public cloud.”

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the July 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine

GartnerTechnology middle eastpublic cloud services Middle Eastcloud Middle East
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability