COVID-19: how Vodafone UK is helping the NHS stay connected

In just five days, Vodafone connected Glasgow’s NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital, boosting the capacity of its network.

With many organisations across the UK providing support to help in the efforts to combat the outbreak of COVID-19, we take a look at how Vodafone is helping the NHS stay connected.

NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital - Glasgow

In just five days, Vodafone has enhanced the network capabilities of the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow. The increased connectivity will give patients and NHS workers the capability to video and voice call their families and friends, as well as the capability for doctors and nurses to access the central NHS system, like they would in a permanent hospital.

“We know that it is not only essential that people are able to stay in contact with their loved ones but that we are able to offer the same safe, effective and high quality care you would receive at any other hospital,” commented Jilly Young, NHS Louisa Jordan hospital’s Chief Executive.

“On behalf of the entire NHS team, I would like to say a sincere and heartfelt thank you to Vodafone for their involvement and remarkable contribution to the delivery of our hospital,” added Young.

“Keeping the UK connected during this health crisis has never been more important. Our engineers are doing a fantastic job, often in the face of adversity, to bring temporary hospitals online in just a few days when it would normally take a number of weeks,” commented Scott Petty, Vodafone UK’s Chief Technology Officer.

“We also are adapting our network constantly and have more than doubled 4G capacity to ensure both health workers and patients are able to keep in touch with loved ones during the lockdown,” concluded Petty.

NHS Nightingale hospital - London

The temporary Nightingale Hospital, set up inside London’s Excel convention centre to treat patients with COVID-19, has received free network support and technical assistance from Vodafone UK. In addition, the company has increased its 4G network’s capacity in the area, to ensure that staff and patients can stay in touch with their families and loved ones, in time for when the hospital first opened on 3 April.

The George Eliot Hospital - Warwickshire

In Warwickshire the George Eliot Hospital has set up specialist ‘pods’ to quarantine patients with the virus, in response to this Vodafone UK’s Rapid Response team has equipped the pods with the necessary connections and communications services it requires.

