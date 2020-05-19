East Africa: Smile Communications pioneers Voice over LTE

Smile Communications Uganda has announced that it will be introducing two 4G LTE products to its Ugandan customers, which consist of SmileVoice and SmileUnlimited

Smile Uganda is the first operator in East Africa to offer its customers Voice over LTE services, which gives them access to the world’s fast growing standard for both voice and video calling.

RELATED: $33 billion says Africa is still the mobile continent

SmileVoice comes in two forms; using a world-first downloadable free mobile App that provides customers with Android and Apple iPhone devices the ability to make voice calls over Smile’s 4G LTE network, or through the use of a VoLTE-capable handset plus a Smile SIM card.

Smile Uganda’s Chairperson Beatrice Kiraso, said: “Smile is the first mobile operator in East Africa to develop and introduce Voice over LTE, plus a world first to develop and introduce a free Voice over LTE mobile application that enables all our customers in Uganda, with Android and iPhone devices, to experience high-quality voice calls over Smile’s network. We are committed to improving the quality of voice and data services in Uganda, and with SmileVoice our customers can call anyone locally and internationally, just like on any other mobile.”

“With our recently announced funding Smile has expanded its existing 4G LTE network in Uganda from 3 to 15 towns, and now provides 30-days of unlimited access to SuperFast mobile broadband – there is no other provider that is offering its customers such value and convenience.”



African Business Review’s March issue is now LIVE.



Follow @MrNLon and @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.



African Business Review is also on Facebook.