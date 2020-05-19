Enel outlines plans to bring electric vehicle charging network to rural Italy

Enel is embarking on an ambitious plan to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure in large swathes of rural Italy.

By partnering with the Association of Orange Flag Municipalities, the native energy giant intends to provide at least two charging stations in each of the 227 Italian towns under the association's umbrella.

All of the municipalities have fewer than 15,000 inhabitants but boast distinguished historical, cultural and environmental heritages and are significant tourist attractions. In towns that have already signed up for the National Plan for the installation of Enel electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the number of stations installed will be greater than two.

See also:



Late last year, CEO Francesco Starace presented the company’s vision for the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which will see the installation of around 7,000 charging stations by 2020 to reach a total of 14,000 stations by 2022.

"Electric mobility is proving successful not only in large urban centres, but with this agreement it becomes an important tool for tourism, enhancing the appeal of our country’s landmarks," said Francesco Venturini, Head of Enel X, the firm's digital arm.

"We are enthusiastically contributing to the mission of the Orange Flag Association with our innovative charging technologies: the zero emission car is the ideal way to discover the artistic treasures in the historic centres of the most beautiful Italian villages."

In January Business Chief reported that Starace had been appointed to the European Commission's platform for the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).