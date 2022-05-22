EV partnerships across Europe tackling consumer anxiety

Europe's EV landscape is abuzz with energy right now. Norway and the Netherlands lead the continent with EV readiness and top the list for record EV sales , together with Sweden and Iceland. There is also rapid progress in France , Germany and the UK .

Yet conversations I've had with e mobility leaders all point to the aftershocks of COVID-19, including global supply chain issues , which continue to be felt across the EV landscape. With thousands of businesses being thrown into survival mode, these issues have shaped a growing market imbalance.

Global EV sales jumped by 80% in 2021 (Europe’s plug-in vehicle share saw a 29% leap in December alone ), but the pandemic upset means that a significant gap remains between this huge demand and what Europe can deliver in terms of EV infrastructure. This summer – the first time many people have travelled long-distance since 2019 – will be a vital test of whether the region’s 200,000+ EV charging stations can withstand mass-scale usage. Lots of EVs on the road without the ability to charge in a convenient way will be a very poor outcome that could discourage non EV drivers from making the switch and massively stall the transition to an EV future.