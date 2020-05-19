Ericsson adds leading Malta network Melita to growing list of 5G partners

Malta's leading network provider Melita has chosen Ericsson as its technology partner as it prepares for 5G.

The pair will work together to improve Malta's network to a level where it's ready for the adoption of 5G once the technology is rolled out on an industrial scale over the next few years.

Ericsson will supply its flagship solution, the Ericsson Radio System (ERS), while modernising and expanding the virtual Evolved Packet Core, giving Melita the flexibility it needs to meet a growing demand for new 5G and IoT use cases.

The partnership is the latest addition to Swedish telco Ericsson's portfolio of 5G collaborators, a list which covers regions all over the world and well-established firms such as Verizon and Telefónica.

"Staying at the forefront of customer experience is of the utmost importance for our customers," said Arun Bansal, Head of Market Area Europe and Latin America and Senior Vice President Ericsson. "By deploying 5G-ready, radio access network infrastructure we embark on a new chapter in our long-term partnership with Melita."

Simon Montanaro, Chief Technology Officer, Melita, added: "We are committed to providing the residents and businesses of Malta with the best possible mobile connectivity. Our strategic goal is to stay at the forefront of customer experience and Ericsson is the best suited partner to address these requirements."

Earlier this month, Italy's first 5G antenna were activated by TIM and Huawei in the southern city of Matera, while in January Vodafone and Ericsson conducted the UK's first successful 5G test in London.