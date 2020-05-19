Article
Technology

Europe's biggest data centre, NGD, earns new contracts worth £125mn

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Next Generation Data (NGD), Europe's largest data centre, has earned new customer contracts to the value of £125mn.

The campus, in Newport, Wales, will be expanded with the build of a further 250,000 sq ft. of capacity after agreeing a number of new deals with high-profile companies for the next five years.

500 construction workers are currently employed full-time on the project, which will increase the size of the campus to 1mn sq ft. Current capacity at the Tier 3 facility is 32MW.

See also:


"Our latest long-term contract successes demonstrate major multinationals are continuing to find NGD’s UK-based world class facility is unbeatable on price and performance, especially when it comes to our space, power, connectivity and 100 per cent service level record," said NGD's Chairman Simon Taylor.

Built around the priority of delivering best-in-class customer service, NGD's current clients include the likes of BT, IBM, WIPRO and UNIT4. 

Last December, it appointed Joanne Estell as its new Chief Financial Officer as it prepared for the next stage of its rapid expansion. In 2016 the company secured significant funding from Infravia Capital Partners.

Data centre expansionNext Generation DataNext Generation Data data centreNext Generation Data expansion
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability