Europe's biggest data centre, NGD, earns new contracts worth £125mn

Next Generation Data (NGD), Europe's largest data centre, has earned new customer contracts to the value of £125mn.

The campus, in Newport, Wales, will be expanded with the build of a further 250,000 sq ft. of capacity after agreeing a number of new deals with high-profile companies for the next five years.

500 construction workers are currently employed full-time on the project, which will increase the size of the campus to 1mn sq ft. Current capacity at the Tier 3 facility is 32MW.

"Our latest long-term contract successes demonstrate major multinationals are continuing to find NGD’s UK-based world class facility is unbeatable on price and performance, especially when it comes to our space, power, connectivity and 100 per cent service level record," said NGD's Chairman Simon Taylor.

Built around the priority of delivering best-in-class customer service, NGD's current clients include the likes of BT, IBM, WIPRO and UNIT4.

Last December, it appointed Joanne Estell as its new Chief Financial Officer as it prepared for the next stage of its rapid expansion. In 2016 the company secured significant funding from Infravia Capital Partners.