Data centre provider Interxion to expand operations in seven European cities

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Interxion, the leading data centre provider, is embarking on a rapid expansion programme in seven cities across Europe.

The Amsterdam-based firm already runs 48 data centres in 11 countries on the continent but is now looking to increase its equipped space by a quarter.

It will build a third facility in the Spanish capital of Madrid, a second in Brussels while also expanding existing data centres in Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Vienna.

"The increased pace of cloud adoption combined with an improving economy in Europe continues to drive broad-based demand for our colocation services across our entire footprint," said David Ruberg, its Chief Executive Officer.

"With continuing demand from multiple communities of interest, these investments will allow us to meet the needs of our expanding customer base by adding approximately 15,500 square metres of equipped space."

The company will fund the projects through a combination of existing and internally generated cash together with committed credit facilities.

