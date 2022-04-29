Article
Technology

FLOWX.AI and OTP Group

April 29, 2022
undefined mins
FLOWX.AI THE SECRET TO UNRIVALED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES FOR OTP GROUP

FLOWX.AI is a leading technology company helping to transform the banking system from legacy stacks, processes, and products to streamlined digital solutions.

FLOWX.AI is one of the leading digital solutions companies to emerge in recent years. The platform leverages an entirely novel architecture enabling 40x faster digital developments and specialises in wrapping and consolidating legacy systems into unified, omnichannel digital experiences for both customers and employees.

Ioan Iacob, CEO and co-founder at FLOWX. AI, explains, “The FLOWX.AI platform was born from over ten years of experience, working with large international enterprises within the digital transformation space. The biggest challenges are the spiderweb of legacy systems and the talent shortage, especially in engineering, making it slow and expensive for enterprises and banks, particularly, to develop digital experiences that are streamlined and easy to use for employees and customers alike.”

Zoltán Kaszás, OTP’s Managing Director and Group’s Head of IT Strategy and Support, explains, “We are not talking anymore about digital transformation itself because it was a trendy word in the last ten years. We are talking much more about a hybrid mode of working, meaning how human intelligence will work together with artificial intelligence.”

Constantin Mareș, Chief Digital Officer of OTP Bank Romania, agrees. He says one of the biggest challenges in creating such a transformation is talent. “One of the things that OTP Bank Romania started to do since the digital transformation kicked off three years ago is empower people. And this may sound like a cliché. It’s easy to say, but it’s difficult to implement.

Mareș adds, “We are in a regulated market, and we want our people to believe that they can make their life – and the life of customers easier. We want them to actually change the flow by two clicks and for the customer to benefit from those clicks as a simplified process. That’s why I believe FLOWX.AI as a platform would help us grow our talent into skilled intrapreneurs and contribute to changing the mindset of our employees around innovation.”


READ THE FULL OTP BANK REPORT HERE

FLOWX.AIOTP Bank
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Musk’s multibillion hostile Twitter takeover – the timeline

As billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk buys Twitter for US$44bn, we draw up a timeline, from the buying of shares to the critical tweets and unsolicited bid

Sustainable moves businesses can make to win customers, IBM

With half of consumers saying environmental sustainability is more important today than a year ago, businesses should up their eco action, says IBM report

Banks and consultancies top workplaces to grow career in UK

Financial and professional services firms rank highest in LinkedIn Top 25 best workplaces list – from Barclays, Lloyds and HSBC, to PwC, Deloitte and EY

Top 10 women in technology in Europe

Leadership & Strategy

The value of ESG links sustainability to business returns

Sustainability

Top 10 European football clubs by revenue 2022 – Deloitte

Corporate Finance