FLOWX.AI and OTP Group

FLOWX.AI is one of the leading digital solutions companies to emerge in recent years. The platform leverages an entirely novel architecture enabling 40x faster digital developments and specialises in wrapping and consolidating legacy systems into unified, omnichannel digital experiences for both customers and employees.

Ioan Iacob, CEO and co-founder at FLOWX. AI, explains, “The FLOWX.AI platform was born from over ten years of experience, working with large international enterprises within the digital transformation space. The biggest challenges are the spiderweb of legacy systems and the talent shortage, especially in engineering, making it slow and expensive for enterprises and banks, particularly, to develop digital experiences that are streamlined and easy to use for employees and customers alike.”

Zoltán Kaszás, OTP’s Managing Director and Group’s Head of IT Strategy and Support, explains, “We are not talking anymore about digital transformation itself because it was a trendy word in the last ten years. We are talking much more about a hybrid mode of working, meaning how human intelligence will work together with artificial intelligence.”

Constantin Mareș, Chief Digital Officer of OTP Bank Romania, agrees. He says one of the biggest challenges in creating such a transformation is talent. “One of the things that OTP Bank Romania started to do since the digital transformation kicked off three years ago is empower people. And this may sound like a cliché. It’s easy to say, but it’s difficult to implement.

Mareș adds, “We are in a regulated market, and we want our people to believe that they can make their life – and the life of customers easier. We want them to actually change the flow by two clicks and for the customer to benefit from those clicks as a simplified process. That’s why I believe FLOWX.AI as a platform would help us grow our talent into skilled intrapreneurs and contribute to changing the mindset of our employees around innovation.”





