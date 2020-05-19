France, UK agree to five-year digital services collaboration

The French and UK governments have announced the signing of a new technology-centric agreement that will look to expand and strengthen ties between the two countries and their respective digital industries.

Matt Hancock, the UK’s Digital Secretary, is set to visit Paris in announcement of the new partnership, the overriding aim of which is to bolster the digital economies of both countries by building new links between research centres, governmental bodies and enterprises.

See also:

The focal point of the agreement will be AI and data analytics, with the two countries to share expertise in the aim of enhancing new and existing developments.

“Digital collaboration is now a crucial success factor for international economies and this partnership puts Britain and France in the perfect position to drive growth and job creation for the long term,” said Nick Felton, Senior Vice President at MHR Analytics.

“From financial planning to compliance and instant product performance information, data holds the key to driving business growth and reducing risk. Today’s announcement is good news for both countries, but it’s time for business leaders to follow suit and sharpen up on the importance of data collaboration.”

During the Digital Colloque summit, comprising of 350 businesses and researchers, Hancock and French digital official Mounir Mahjoubi are expected to sign an accord that commits both countries to cooperation across AI, data, innovation and digital administration.