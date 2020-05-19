Internet of Things to top agenda for African business discussions

Broadband evolution, the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital transformation remain popular areas for African business leaders ahead of several industry events scheduled for later this year. These include the annual Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference (SATNAC), as well as the Frost & Sullivan Growth Innovation and Leadership (GIL) Congress 2016.

SATNAC’s theme is Broadband Evolution – Unlocking the Internet of Things. The event will stimulate discussion between telecom operators and vendors about how broadband has changed business.

Wayne Houghton, Director of Growth Implementation Solutions for Africa at Frost & Sullivan, said, "Many companies are attempting to create new digital business models which will eventually cannibalise their traditional business, rather than capitulating to new disruptive digital start-ups."

American technology research firm Gartner identified transparently immersive experiences, the perceptual smart machines age, and the platform revolution as three technology trends set to be the high priority for African companies.

Gartner says the trends "create new experiences with unrivalled intelligence and offer platforms that allow organisations to connect with new business ecosystems.

Gartner’s 2016 Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies implies that IoT will have the most beneficial impact on local businesses in two to five years.

William Hahn, Principal Analyst at Gartner, said, "The level of interest in, and the pace of adoption of ICT in Africa are increasing, and, although Africa's insurance sector is small, it's a key indicator of where IoT opportunities exist and will prove long-lasting."



SOURCE: [IT Web Africa]