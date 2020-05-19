M4JAM and Shoprite announce exciting new partnership

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

The M4JAM (Money for Jam) Startup has announced a new partnership with the South African nationwide retailer, Shoprite Checkers. This partnership will allow ‘jobbers’ to get hold of extra cash on-demand, in real time; the new cash out system goes live today.

Once the new partnership comes online, ‘jobbers’ will no longer have to wait for 48 hours between requesting a code and receiving a text message; this gives the company a massive advantage over any competitors and gives its users a real value boost.

M4JAM Chief Jammer, Andre Hugo, said: “Shoprite Checkers has a significant footprint across the country, giving our growing jobber community more opportunity to cash out at their convenience. Adding an additional 990 retail stores will make a huge difference.”

This partnership will be mutually beneficial for both ‘jobbers’ and Shoprite Checkers. Banking and Payment Systems Manager at Shoprite, Tremaine Hechter, said: “Partnering is a great way for us to move cash out of our system. It’s even better that we can be part of the collaborative economy through our association, and play a role in helping hard-working South Africans make ends meet.”

To ensure that jobbers are aware that they can cash out at Shoprite Checkers stores and so that users become familiar with the system, M4JAM will be providing 3000 jobs that specifically require the new system.

Hugo also said: “. We are constantly looking for ways to change the world and the combination of easy access, real-time cash outs for jobbers, and solving a national retailer’s challenge of moving cash is an ideal way to demonstrate value and grow the South African economy.”

The implementation of this system could represent a step towards major changes to how people think and act when considering their finances; it will certainly be interesting to see the full extent of this project.